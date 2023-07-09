Late Homer Leads Rattlers Past Sky Carp
July 9, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release
GRAND CHUTE, Wis.- The Beloit Sky Carp couldn't quite close out the season's unofficial first half with a victory, falling 6-3 to Wisconsin Sunday afternoon.
Wisconsin's Ben Metzinger had the big hit, a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to snap a 3-3 tie. Beloit reliever Yeuris Jimenez (1-2) took the loss.
After the Rattlers opened the scoring with a run in the first inning against Beloit starter Cade Gibson, the Sky Carp bounced back to tie the game in the third on a Yiddi Cappe sacrifice fly.
Wisconsin re-claimed the lead in the bottom of the third, but again the Sky Carp rallied, taking the lead in the fifth inning on RBI hits from Josh Zamora and Cappe.
Darrien Miller's RBI single in the sixth against Gibson tied the game, and that's where it would stay until Metzinger's blast.
Gibson gave the Sky Carp a quality start, allowing three runs in six innings, and Franklin Sanchez followed with a scoreless frame. Beloit mustered just four hits on the afternoon.
The team now heads to the all-star break, with the next game taking place at ABC Supply Stadium Friday at 6:35 p.m. against Cedar Rapids. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Hawaiian shirt presented by Meridian, and there will also be a craft beer crawl at the game!
The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.
Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.
Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.
