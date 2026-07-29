Late Home Run from Yukumoto Leads Missoula to Win

Published on July 29, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads opened a 3-game series at home on Tuesday night taking on the Great Falls Voyagers. Both teams had stretches with the lead early in the game. Runs were scored in each of the game's first 4 innings. Both bullpens tightened things up from that point; however, only 2 combined runs scored from the 5th inning on. This led to a tight battle coming down to the end. One swing in a tie game proved to be the difference.

With the score deadlocked at 7, Ty Yukumoto walked to the plate with the bases empty in the bottom of the 8th. The PaddleHeads had gone through a quiet stretch to that point seeing their last 5 batters retired in order. Missoula had not recorded a hit since the 5th. That all changed in an instant. The 2nd baseman launched a 420-foot missile over the right field wall to give Missoula the lead back by 1. Matthew Taubensee did the rest in the top of the 9th earning his 4th save of the season. This put Missoula in the win column for the 5th straight game in an 8-7 victory.

Great Falls got out of the gates quickly in the top of the 1st inning in a 2-out rally. Back-to-back doubles from Tommy Specht and Willie Ponce did all the damage in a 4-run push to the lead.

Specht and Ponce were quiet the rest of the day in 1-for-5 nights at the plate.

Xavier Casserilla continued his fabulous offensive role Tuesday. The 1st baseman got the PaddleHeads on the board in the bottom of the 1st with a sharp single. The Texas native has finished with 2 hits or more in 7 consecutive games with a 3-for-4 performance Tuesday.

Casserilla kept rolling in the 3rd.

The PaddleHeads plated 2 runs in the bottom of the 3rd to inch closer. Zack Stewart and Casserilla both had RBI knocks in the inning as Missoula cut the deficit to 5-4. The rookie left fielder continues to impress finishing 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs and a pair of runs scored. The former Razorback was also part of a push to the lead in the 4th.

The PaddleHeads took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the 4th with a 3-run inning.

Nich Klemp got the car in gear with a single up the middle to bring home a run. Stewart then gave Missoula their first lead with a 2-run single to right field making the score 7-6. The scoring

slowed dramatically after this sequence. The PaddleHeads pen proved to be up to the task on the flipside.

Anthony Manisero brought home what proved to be the last run of the night for Great Falls with a solo blast to tie the game in the 6th inning. This was the lone blemish on the card for reliever Grant Garza who performed well overall allowing 3 hits over 2 '..." innings. The relievers that followed continued this positive trend.

Josh Johnson, Ritter Steinmann, and Taubensee kept the waters quiet over the final 3 '..."

allowing only 1 hit in that span while striking out 5. Taubensee struck out a pair in the top of the 9th en route to a save. The 2nd year PaddleHead has been very strong in recent outings having now allowed a run in his last 5 innings on the mound.

The go-ahead home run for Yukumoto was a fitting end to a fabulous performance from the leadoff spot. The former Gonzaga Bulldog scored a pair of runs while finishing 4-for-5 in his at-bats. The clutch home run also proved to be the deciding factor in a Game 1 win.

The PaddleHeads (34-26) will look to continue its recent run of success in Game 2 of this series with the Voyagers (21-40). Come out to Allegiance Field for Military Appreciation night.

T hroughout the evening, the PaddleHeads recognize members of our armed forces and celebrate their commitment, sacrifice, and dedication. The team will also provide 2 free General Admission tickets to all active or retired veterans. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Catch the live broadcast on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M. if you can't make it to the ballpark in person.







Pioneer League Stories from July 29, 2026

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