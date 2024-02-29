Late Goal Bites Ice Bears in 5-4 Loss

Kyle Clarke scored twice, including the game-winner with less than two minutes remaining and the Knoxville Ice Bears blew a three-goal lead in a 5-4 loss to the Huntsville Havoc at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Thursday night.

Derek Osik scored twice for Knoxville and Kodi Schwarz had two assists. The Ice Bears have dropped two of three. Huntsville has points in four consecutive games.

Clarke received a backdoor pass off a failed breakout by the Ice Bears. The puck was moved from the left circle to the right side of the crease where Clarke was waiting for it. He lifted the puck past an outstretched Zane Steeves to put the Havoc ahead for good with 1:23 left in the third.

Clarke put Huntsville ahead early with a wrist shot from the high slot at 3:09. Clarke carried the puck through the neutral zone on a three-on-two, hesitated and released a quick shot that beat Steeves low to his blocker side.

Knoxville had several chances in the first period, but Mike Robinson stood tall. He denied a rebound attempt by Dawson McKinney before blocking Tyler Rollo's backhand on the right side of the crease. He caught Cole McKechney's wrist shot from the right circle in his glove.

Osik leveled the score for the Ice Bears when he beat Robinson up high at 2:47 of the second period. Osik received the puck in the slot and fired a wrist shot that hit the crossbar and bounced right back to him. His second attempt found the net to get Knoxville on the board.

McKinney gave Knoxville it's first lead of the night when he banked in a loose puck off of Robinson just over a minute later. Rex Moe had the puck deflected off his stick in the slot and McKinney picked it up to beat Robinson to the short-side post for his 12th of the season.

Seth Ensor made it 3-1 when his shot from the blue line ramped off of Doug Elgstam's stick and rose over Robinson's blocker at 4:47. Osik netted his second of the night after Brandon Picard made a play on the forecheck to get the puck in deep to him. Osik extended his stick across the crease to reach around Robinson and put it past him on his left pad side.

Eric Henderson scored from the slot on the power play at 14:36 for Huntsville. Dylan Stewart scored off a loose puck in the right circle at 18:14 to cut Knoxville's lead to 4-3 at the second intermission.

Huntsville tied the game when Jack Jaunich carried the puck from end-to-end, worked his way in front of the crease and snuck the puck underneath Steeves at 5:16 of the third. Steeves finished with 33 saves. Robinson made 20 stops for Huntsville.

Knoxville heads to Roanoke to face the Rail Yard Dawgs Friday night. The Havoc visit Macon Friday.

