Late Giants Runs Sink Ports 6-4

STOCKTON, Calif. - The San Jose Giants salvaged the final game of a four-game set with the Stockton Ports on Thursday night at Banner Island Ballpark. Stockton saw its four-game win streak come to an end as the Giants scored two late runs that proved to be the difference in a 6-4 decision that capped off a seven-game homestand for Stockton.

The Ports struck first in the first inning as Boog Powell doubled down the left field line, went to third on an ensuing fielding error committed by shortstop Brandon Van Horn and scored on a sac-fly by Skye Bolt to give Stockton a 1-0 lead.

San Jose jumped in front in the top of the second as two singles and a walk loaded the bases with nobody out. Johneshwy Fargas tied the game with a single to right field and Kelvin Beltre reached on a fielder's choice force play that scored a second run and made it 2-1.

Stockton tied it in the bottom of the second on a leadoff home run by Will Toffey, his second of the season. The Ports leapfrogged in front in the bottom of the third as Powell drew a leadoff walk and scored later in the inning on a wild pitch to make it a 3-2 contest. It was the final run allowed by Giants starter Logan Webb, who went three innings and allowed four hits while walking two and striking out one.

The Giants took the lead back for good in the fourth. With two on and nobody out, Beltre singled to right to score Van Horn and tie the game at 3-3. Bryce Johnson drove in a second run with a sac-fly to center to give the Giants a 4-3 advantage.

Ports starter Zack Erwin (5-5) would suffer the loss, going five innings and allowing four runs on 10 hits while striking out six.

Carlos Sano (1-1) entered the game in the fourth inning for San Jose and went on to pitch four scoreless frames, limiting Stockton to just two hits in that span while striking out six. Sano would pick up his first California League victory.

San Jose padded its lead in the eighth inning facing Pat Krall, who made his California League debut for Stockton. With two on and two out, Wander Franco hit a two-run double to right-center that increased the Giants lead to 6-3.

The Ports got a run back in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI groundout by Toffey, but with the possible-tying run at the plate, Giants reliever Nolan Riggs would get a strikeout and a groundout to preserve the lead.

After taking three of four from the Giants, the Ports travel to Modesto to close out the first half of the season with a three-game series versus the Nuts. Dustin Hurlbutt (1-2, 3.00 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by Modesto right-hander Reggie McClain (2-4, 5.18 ERA). First pitch at John Thurman Field is set for 7:05 p.m. PDT.

