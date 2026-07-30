Late-Game Magic Helps Quakes Overcome Giants on Wednesday Night

Published on July 30, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, Calif - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (13-19, 49-49) figured things out in the final frames against the San Jose Giants (19-13, 56-42) at Morongo Field on Wednesday night, as multiple players stepped up to deliver a nail-biting 3-2 win.

Early on, the Giants captured the early momentum and scored the game's first run in their initial trip to the dish. Lorenzo Meola produced a two-out single, and Dario Reynoso promptly doubled him home, handing San Jose a 1-0 lead.

However, the Quakes were quick to flip the one-run deficit into a one-run advantage of their own one inning later. Gabriel Davalillo collected a single, and the very next batter, Marlon Quintero blasted a two-run home run, firing Rancho Cucamonga ahead 2-1.

Working with little margin for error, Talon Haley rose to the occasion. On the heels of receiving his second California League Pitcher of the Week award, he limited the Giants to just the one tally over his 4.1 innings, scattering four hits and three walks while setting a new career high of 10 strikeouts in the process.

Upon his departure, though, San Jose climbed back into the ballgame. Andy Polanco grounded into a double play to plate Fernando Gonzalez from third base, leveling the contest at two.

Needing a big swing late on, Kevyn Castillo stepped up to power the Quakes back in front. He belted a solo home run over the right field wall, restoring their edge at 3-2 heading into the final frame.

Three outs away from a victory, Fulton Lockhart emerged from the bullpen to propel Rancho Cucamonga to the finish line. He carved up the top of the San Jose lineup in the ninth inning, sealing the dramatic victory.

The Quakes face the Giants once again on Thursday at 6:30 PM for game three of their six-game series. LHP Ricardo Estrada takes the mound for San Jose while Rancho Cucamonga is yet to name a starting pitcher. In addition to Thirsty Thursday at Morongo Field, where fans can enjoy $2 12oz Bud Light cans, $2 16 oz Pepsi products, and even more specials on beers and seltzers, the Quakes will play as the Chaquetas for the third time this season.







California League Stories from July 30, 2026

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