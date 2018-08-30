Late Game Heroics Move Snappers Closer to Playoffs

Appleton, WI - In a tight battle, the Beloit Snappers (67-67, 35-30) prevailed late 7-3 over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (65-70, 34-32) Thursday night at Neuroscience Group Field and Fox Cities Stadium.

Tied 3-3 in the top of the eighth, the Snappers doubled their run total and broke the game open. Jack Meggs hit a ground-rule double to score Ryan Gridley and made it 4-3.

Following up that hit and with runners on second and third, Nick Allen came up huge with a two-run single to score Mickey McDonald and Meggs and break it open to 6-3.

In the inning, the Snappers accrued three walks and an intentional walk. Meggs' ground-rule double was the first extra-base hit of the game for Beloit and gave them 61 multi-bag hits in their last 66 games.

Beloit would tack on one more run in the ninth with an Allen sac fly to score Gridley and make it 7-3.

A critical play came in the top of the seventh, when Meggs and McDonald came from third and second, respectively, to score on a wild pitch from pitcher Christian Meister. The ball got under the legs of catcher Payton Henry, who couldn't find it in the left side of the backstop.

It took Henry about five to six seconds to find the ball and both runners, aware of the blunder, came home and the Snappers regained the lead 3-2

Wild pitches didn't just go Beloit's way. In the next half inning with Snappers relief pitcher Seth Martinez in, Martinez's first pitch got behind Jordan Devencenzi and scored Gabriel Garcia from third to tie it 3-3.

Wisconsin got their first runs in the bottom of the sixth with a Darren Seferina RBI double to score Kenny Corey and an Eddie Silva single to score Seferina and make it 2-1 Timber Rattlers.

With both teams scoreless through four innings and with three hits apiece, the Snappers broke through in the fifth. Devencenzi led off with singe and two batters later, Meggs slapped a single to put runners on first and second with one out.

Austin Beck, the leadoff man with two outs, cracked a base hit to right fielder Gabriel Garcia. Devencenzi came around third and after a solid throw home from Garcia, just avoided a tag and slid his left hand over the plate to take a 1-0 lead. It was Beck's 58th RBI of the season.

Neither team had given up a walk through five innings in the books, but then things slowed down. The T-Rats gave up seven walks in the last four innings and both teams combined for 11 bases on balls.

Getting the win was Martinez. After his blown save in the seventh, he settled down and finished the final 2.1 innings of the game with two strikeouts and his third win of the season. Jesus Zambrano was the first reliever out of the pen. Going 1.1 innings and giving up a run along with three strikeouts.

Snappers starter Jared Poché went 5.1 strong innings, striking out four Timber Rattlers and giving up just two runs on four hits.

T-Rats starter Aaron Ashby went five full innings with five punchouts and just five hits to go along with his one run given up. Reliever Christian Meister took the blown save and loss in his 1.1 innings pitched, giving up all three runs in the eighth.

Gridley's seven-game hitting streak came to an end, with him going 0-for-3 with a run scored and a walk. Over the streak, he batted .565 with three RBI and five runs scored.

Beck went 2-for-6 with an RBI and notched his team-leading 39th multi-hit game of the season. Devencenzi got his fourth three-hit game of the season, finishing 3-for-4 with a run scored. Allen now has five RBI through the first two games of the series batting in the nine-hole.

Snappers manager Webster Garrison was ejected in the bottom of the seventh inning. He was ejected by home plate umpire Chris Presley-Murphy.

The Snappers moved 1.5 games ahead of the T-Rats in the Western division standings with the win for the last wild-card spot. The Snappers remain tied with Kane County for the spot, after the Cougars defeated the Peoria Chiefs 3-1 Thursday night in Peoria.

Game three of the series will be at 7:05 p.m. Friday evening from Neuroscience Group Field. On the hill to start for the Snappers will be right-hander Bryce Conley (3-7, 4.19). Wisconsin will send right-hander Nelson Hernandez (10-10, 4.85) to the mound to start game two.

