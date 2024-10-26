Late Game Heroics by Ford Gives Elks the Lead I CFL

October 26, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks YouTube Video







The Elks take the lead late in the 4th quarter after Tre Ford and Zach Mathis connect for an amazing touchdown

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from October 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.