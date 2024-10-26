Late Game Heroics by Ford Gives Elks the Lead I CFL
October 26, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks YouTube Video
The Elks take the lead late in the 4th quarter after Tre Ford and Zach Mathis connect for an amazing touchdown
