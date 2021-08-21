Late Game Heroics by Alejandro Rivero Bring Boise Fourth Straight Series Victory

Missoula, MT - Down a run with no runners on and two out in the ninth, the Boise Hawks (18-12) mounted a rally to win the game and the series against the Missoula PaddleHeads (17-14) on Friday night at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field.

Missoula again began the evening scoring first, plating a pair of runners in the bottom of the opening frame to take a 2-0 lead.

In the second Boise would tie the game, with Greg White placing a ball into right field with the bases loaded and two outs to score Wladimir Galindo and Roby Enríquez.

Early runs would continue to pile up for Boise, with Alejandro Rivero driving in Jason Dicochea in the third, and Sean Skelly leading off the fourth inning with a 450 foot no-doubt home run to give Boise a 4-2 lead.

Two Missoula errors in the top of the sixth would help Boise extend their lead to 6-3, before things turned sideways on them in the late innings.

Boise got into serious trouble in the bottom of the seventh, giving up two runs before recording any outs in the inning.

Matt Terrones entered the game with the bases loaded, no one out and the Hawks up 6-5.

He managed to get Jared Akins to fly out to left, struck out Aaron Bond and had Jose Reyes ground out back to him on the mound to keep the Hawks lead intact.

Terrones would not be as lucky in the eighth, giving up an RBI single to Cam Thompson to tie the game at six.

Conner Dand would come in to relieve Terrones, but after getting two outs in the inning, would give up the lead on an RBI double by Zach Almond putting Missoula ahead 7-6 and leaving Boise with one final chance to answer.

Things started bleakly in the top of the ninth for the Hawks, with both Tyler Jorgensen and Greg White going down against the PaddleHeads closer, Davis Delorefice.

The rally began with a Myles Miller walk, who laid off a tough down and in breaking ball in a full count to earn his free pass, and then Jason Dicochea was hit on the hand to put runners on first and second for Alejandro Rivero.

Falling behind 0-2 on the first two pitches of the at-bat, Rivero took a change-up in the dirt for ball one, and then connected on a fastball on the very next pitch, soaring it over the left field foul pole for a three-run home run to flip the script and put Boise up 9-7.

Conner Dand would finish off the ballgame in the ninth to secure the Hawks victory and send Boise to Idaho Falls on the heels of their fourth straight series victory.

Winners of 15 out of their last 21 games, Boise will start a nine game series against Idaho Falls on Saturday, with Jayce Vancena on the mound as the Hawks continue their 12 game road trip.

First pitch from Melaleuca Field is scheduled for 7:15.

