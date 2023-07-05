Late Game Fireworks Not Enough for 4th of July Comeback

Spokane, WA: The Everett AquaSox lost to the Spokane Indians, a Colorado Rockies affiliate, on Tuesday night 11-9. They scored six unanswered runs to come back from an 11-3 deficit but it was not enough to secure the win. Hogan Windish picked up four RBIs in the game to pace the Everett offense.

The game started out promising as the aforementioned Windish hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning, his eighth big fly of the year.

Spokane immediately responded with a home run of their own from Benny Montgomery in the bottom of the inning which cut the lead in half to 2-1. This began a run of seven unanswered runs for Spokane that would resume in the third.

Ronaiker Palma scored on a wild pitch and then Benny Montgomery singled in his second RBI of the day to make it 3-2 Spokane. Another wild pitch and an RBI walk later in the inning would allow two more to cross as the Indians took a 5-2 advantage and chased Everett starter Raul Alcantara from the game.

Spokane would score two more in the fourth, before the Frogs would finally score one of their own in the fifth on a Victor Labrada sacrifice fly. However, things would continue to get worse before they got better as Spokane scored six more in the sixth to take an 11-3 lead.

Spokane starter Connor Van Scoyoc was removed from the game after six solid innings where he gave up three runs on five hits and struck out six. As soon as the Indians went to their bullpen in the seventh, the Frogs went to work. This was Van Scoyoc's second appearance with the Indians, as he was traded from the Los Angeles Angles for Mike Mike Moustakas on June 25, having previously made 11 starts for Tri-City.

Indians' reliever Keegan James walked the first four batters of the innings to score one for Everett. Then Victor Labrada singled to make it 11-5. Windish picked up his third and fourth RBIs of the night on a bases loaded single to make it 11-7 and then another bases loaded walk to Alberto Rodriguez made it 11-8.

All this happened before a single out was recorded in the inning. The AquaSox looked primed to complete an incredible comeback with the bases loaded and still nobody out. Unfortunately, James' replacement on the bump Felix Ramires had other ideas. He struck out the next two batters and got a fly out that ended the rally and maintained a three-run lead for Spokane.

Everett would get one more in the eighth on a solo home run from Mike Salvatore that made it 11-9. This is how the game would end as Spokane closer Angel Chivilli shut things down in the ninth for his 10th save of the year.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox will look to right the ship on Wednesday night at 6:35 PM with right hander Nike Davila (0-3, 5.48) on the mound. The AquaSox next homestand begins on Friday, July 14th, with a quick three-game series against the Hillsboro Hops. After a day off the Frogs will continue the homestand with a six-game series versus the Tri-City Dust Devils (July 14-23).

