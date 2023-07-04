Late Game Fireworks from Rosario Lead to Threshers' Win

CLEARWATER, FL - Ricardo Rosario provided a huge boost on defense in the eighth inning and followed with a key leadoff homer to help the Clearwater Threshers (51-24, 7-3) seal a 3-2 comeback win over the Palm Beach Cardinals (39-36, 2-8) on Tuesday night at BayCare Ballpark. The first half champs of each division in the Florida State League continue their first series of the season on Wednesday in Clearwater.

A solo home run by Chris Rotundo of the Cardinals in the third inning put Palm Beach ahead 1-0. The score remained the same until the sixth, which began with a leadoff walk to William Bergolla. Felix Reyes smacked a double off Palm Beach's starter Brycen Mautz to move Bergolla to third before a one-out walk to Cade Fergus loaded the bases. Emaarion Boyd delivered a double down the left field line to plate two and give the Threshers a 2-1 lead.

After securing a shutout eighth inning for the Threshers with a diving catch in left field, Rosario led off the bottom of the eighth with a solo home run off Cardinals reliever Angel Cuenca to extend the Threshers lead to 3-1. Palm Beach added one run in the ninth, but with the go-ahead run on base, Jonh Henriquez struck out the final batter to secure a 3-2 victory and start the fireworks for the Threshers.

Gabriel Cotto (4-0) earned the win after allowing one run on three hits with one walk and two strikeouts in 6.0 innings. Noah Song tossed 1.2 shutout innings with two hits, one walk, and four strikeouts. Henriquez earned the save in 1.1 innings, allowing one run on two hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

Rosario extended his hit streak to five games...He has homered at least once in each of the last three series...Rosario tied his career-high with three hits...Song struck out four batters, the second most in a game in his career...Boyd drove in multiple runs for the third time this season...His two-run double gave tied his season high with two RBIs...The Threshers earned their 20th win of the season after allowing the first run...The Threshers continue their six-game series against the Palm Beach Cardinals on Wednesday, July 5th... First pitch is at 6:30 pm EST... You can purchase tickets for Threshers games at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457.

