Late Drama!: CPL Eggstra Time Highlights May 2026

Published on June 8, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







When the clock hits 90', the drama dials up. We're looking back at the wildest, most clutch stoppage-time moments from May.

Eggstra Time Highlights, presented by Burnbrae Farms

#CPLSoccer -- : OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 8, 2026

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