Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on July 28, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)







This past week the Sioux City Explorers became the first American Association team to win 1,000 games, the Federal Prospects Hockey League team in Baton Rouge announced it will be known as the Baton Rouge Kingfish, and the Utah Talons won back-to-back Athletes Unlimited Softball League championships.

Highlights from this week come from the American Association, International League, Texas League, Federal Prospects Hockey League, ECHL, Athletes Unlimited Softball League, Ultimate Frisbee Association, United Football League, Canadian Football League, Women's National Basketball Association, Canadian Elite Basketball League, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, Premier Lacrosse League and National Lacrosse League.

BASEBALL

American Association

Sioux City (26-31) made history in dramatic fashion Wednesday night, rallying with three runs in the ninth inning to defeat Lincoln (25-33) by a final score of 9-6 to become the first organization in American Association history to reach 1,000 all-time wins. After the game, manager Steve Montgomery said, "This team has grit. They never quit. I wouldn't want to win 1,000 games with any other group of people."

Explorers notch 1,000th American Association win

International League

Rehabbing Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer fans seven in five hitless frames for Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

Texas League

Cardinals prospect Zach Levenson belts three home runs for Double-A Springfield Cardinals

HOCKEY

Federal Prospects Hockey League

The Baton Rouge Hockey Club announced the team's name: Kingfish.

American Hockey League

The Anaheim Ducks announced that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has named Dave Manson head coach of the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). With the announcement, Manson becomes the sixth head coach in Gulls AHL history. In addition, Kelly Buchberger and Steve McCarthy have been named assistant coaches, joining goaltending coach Jeff Glass and video coordinator Lucas Hurtt. This marks Manson's first head coach role at the professional level. "After helping lead the Gulls to the playoffs last season, it was clear Dave made a big impact behind the bench," said Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek. "Dave brings nearly 25 years of coaching experience, and he will help strengthen the standard of excellence and development we have established in San Diego as head coach." Manson, 59, brings over two decades of coaching experience in both professional and junior hockey. He joined the Gulls as an assistant coach in 2025-26, overseeing the defense and penalty kill, helping the club to its first postseason berth since the 2021-22 season. Under his guidance, the Gulls penalty kill ranked eighth among all AHL clubs at 83.5% and the club was the second-least penalized team in the AHL (749 penalty minutes).

The Hershey Bears announced that Louis Robitaille has been named assistant coach. The announcement was made by Hershey Bears vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer and Washington Capitals senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick. Robitaille, 44, brings an accomplished coaching résumé to Hershey, and returns to the Bears after skating in three seasons with the club from 2005-08, helping the team to the 2006 Calder Cup title. He spent last season as head coach of Omskie Krylia in the All-Russian Hockey League (VHL), leading the team to a 38-20-3-1 finish. "We are thrilled to welcome Louis back to the Hershey Bears," said Helmer. "Louis understands our championship culture and brings an impressive coaching background that will be valuable in helping our young players grow and develop in the American Hockey League. No doubt, Louis was a passionate player, and we know that passion will fit perfectly with our coaching staff." Prior to his move overseas, Robitaille excelled in the Québec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), spending 14 seasons behind the bench, serving as an assistant coach with Drummondville (2011-15) and Val d'Or (2015-16), while holding head coach positions with Victoriaville (2016-20), Gatineau (2020-23), and Cape Breton (2023-25).

ECHL

Same Monsters. New tide. Introducing the next chapter of Tahoe Knight Monsters hockey.

OTHER SPORTS

Athletes Unlimited Softball League

The Utah Talons' rule of the roost in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League continues after sweeping the 2026 AUSL Championship to win back-to-back titles. The Talons defeated the Chicago Bandits again in the finals with a 2-1 victory on Saturday and a 6-1 win to hoist the trophy on Sunday afternoon at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas. Outfielder Jadelyn Allchin was named the AUSL Championship Most Valuable Player, voted on by AUSL team & league personnel and broadcasters, after a pair of games that showcased her consistent bat, flashes of power, and defensive prowess. Pitcher Montana Fouts was in the elite postseason form expected of her. The 2026 Pitcher of the Year threw a complete-game shutout last season to seal the Talons' first title and did the same a year later. Fouts threw all seven innings, holding the Bandits to just four hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

The final out of the 2026 AUSL season

AUSL 2026 Champion Presentation: Utah Talons

Ultimate Frisbee Association

The Top 10 plays from the first round of the 2026 playoffs!

World TeamTennis

World Team Tennis (WTT), the pioneering mixed-gender team tennis league co-founded by Billie Jean King in 1974, today announced three city-based clubs in Toronto, New York City, and the Miami metropolitan area ahead of its 47th season, launching December 2026. "We're incredibly excited to bring WTT's new vision to life in these cities as we begin the league's next chapter. Together, these markets are home to some of the world's largest tennis communities, incredible sports and entertainment venues, and elite player talent," said Stephen Amritraj, Chief Executive Officer of WTT. "We've been intentional about listening to tennis fans and revamped WTT's entire fan experience from the ground up to create a truly unique team product in tennis. From our new format to the in-arena experience, every decision has been driven by one goal: delivering more value to fans to help grow the sport." The upcoming season will feature six events, with each team playing two home matches and two away matches. Opening Night will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, before the league heads to Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, and Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, later that month. In partnership with these state-of-the-art arenas, WTT is able to create a unique fan experience that pairs elite tennis with premium hospitality, live entertainment, and interactive activations - all within a comfortable, fan-first environment.

FOOTBALL

United Football League

Houston Gamblers defensive tackle Kyon Barrs has signed with the NFL's Carolina Panthers. Barrs becomes the eighth member of the Gamblers and 25th UFL player overall to sign with an NFL club since the conclusion of the 2026 UFL season. He joins Gottlieb Ayedze (Miami Dolphins), Major Burns (Miami Dolphins), Kaden Davis (Chicago Bears), Hunter Dekkers (New Orleans Saints), Lawrence Keys (Detroit Lions), Jalen Moreno-Cropper (New Orleans Saints) and Ameer Speed (Dallas Cowboys) as Houston players to earn NFL contracts. The 6-foot-1, 309-pound defensive tackle appeared in all 10 games for the Gamblers in 2026, recording 27 tackles, three tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and four pass breakups.

Louisville Kings DE Cam Gill (6'2", 232, Wagner) has signed with the NFL's Carolina Panthers, the team announced today. He becomes the fifth member of the 2026 United Bowl Champion Louisville Kings to earn an NFL contract since the UFL season ended, joining Special Teams Player of the Year K Tanner Brown (New Orleans Saints), United Bowl MVP RB Ian Wheeler (Buffalo Bills), WR Lucky Jackson (Detroit Lions), and WR Tarik Black (Detroit Lions). He is the 24th UFL player overall to sign an NFL contract since the conclusion of the 2026 season. During his historic campaign, the 2026 UFL Defensive Player of the Year had three multi-sack games on his way to leading the league and setting a new UFL single-season record with 10.0 sacks that equated to -71 yards and also added a league-leading 12 tackles for loss equaling -70 yards. Consistently creating negative plays for opposing offenses to overcome, Gill also added 39 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery on the year.

As NFL clubs prepare to open 2026 training camp this week, 56 former UFL and spring football alumni will be entering NFL training camps under contract. The milestone underscores the UFL's continued merits as a proving ground for players to develop into NFL-ready talent. From those who made the jump in previous years and are now established NFL veterans to the 23 UFL players from 2026 who signed NFL contracts following the United Bowl championship game in June, setting a UFL record for most NFL player signings in the first week of offseason. Among the newest wave of the UFL talent to compete in NFL Training camps is 2026 UFL Offensive Player of the Year Hakeem Butler of the St. Louis Battlehawks, who signed with the Denver Broncos following another historic season. Butler became the first player in league history to earn Offensive Player of the Year honors twice and finished the 2026 season as the UFL's all-time leader in career receiving yards.

A new home for the Birmingham Stallions? Conversations over a smaller venue for the team. CBS 42's Maddie McQueen reports.

Canadian Football League

Roughriders react to crash involving Jayden Dalke. Mounties say Saskatchewan Roughriders player Jayden Dalke was driving on the wrong side of a highway, with alcohol and cannabis in his SUV, when his vehicle crashed into another, killing him and a second driver. RCMP say 30-year-old Dalke of Leduc, Alta., and 22-year-old Bhishma Rajyaguru from Regina died in the Saturday night crash on Highway 11 near Lumsden, northwest of Regina.

CFL Plays of the Week

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

Watch as Dallas Wings rookie Azzi Fudd drops a sensational 30 points to defeat Bridget Carleton in the final round of the 2026 WNBA All-Star 3-Point Contest.

Watch the highlights as Team Spoon defeated Team Coop, 129-122, in the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game. Jonquel Jones was named MVP, leading Team Spoon with 22 PTS, 13 REB & 8 AST.

Canadian Elite Basketball League

CEBL Top Plays of the Week

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Antoine Griezmann Scores a BANGER for Orlando City in MLS Debut!

National Women's Soccer League

Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós will begin a five-week parental leave following the birth of his family's second child, the club confirmed following the team's victory over Seattle Reign FC over the weekend. Lead assistant coach Shaun Harris will serve as acting head coach during Amorós's absence. Sean Nahas, the former North Carolina Courage coach who has been working with Gotham FC in a consultant capacity, will take on increased responsibilities as the club's interim director of methodology. Amorós is expected to return to the club in early September. "I'm incredibly grateful to everyone at Gotham FC for supporting us unconditionally while we were deciding to take this step," Amorós said. "This is a personal decision for our family, but I also recognize the visibility that comes with my role. When fathers take parental leave, particularly men in leadership positions, it helps normalize an important principle: Caring for children is a shared responsibility between parents. I need to be there for my family."

The opening date for Denver Summit FC's permanent home in Denver is being pushed back before construction begins after the team faced roadblocks.

Gainbridge Super League

The United Soccer League (USL) and the United Soccer League Players Association (USLPA) have reached a tentative agreement on terms for their first collective bargaining agreement (CBA) in Gainbridge Super League history, pending final ratification. The agreement is the result of eight months of productive and collaborative discussions between the parties and reflects a shared commitment to supporting players and strengthening the Gainbridge Super League. This milestone marks a significant moment for the Gainbridge Super League and the continued growth of professional women's soccer in the United States. The CBA establishes a strong foundation for the league's future and helps advance the professional game. It also provides labor stability through the 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup, creating certainty during a pivotal period for women's soccer.

Dallas Trinity FC announced it has acquired forward Seven Castain on loan from the Orlando Pride of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The loan will run until December 31, 2026. The transaction is pending league and federation approval. Castain made her professional debut in Orlando's season opener on March 15, playing the full 90 minutes against Seattle Reign FC, and has appeared in 11 matches during her rookie campaign. She now returns to North Texas, where she enjoyed a decorated four-year career at Texas Christian University (TCU). "Seven is a player I am very familiar with after seeing her play nearly every game for TCU," said Brian Corcoran, Sporting Director for Dallas Trinity FC. "She has an exceptional scoring instinct, competes with confidence and has already gained valuable experience in a strong NWSL environment. We are excited to welcome her to Dallas and give her an opportunity to continue developing at the professional level."

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League

Top Plays of Week 10!

National Lacrosse League

The Rochester Knighthawks are officially going back to the Teal & Purple colorway that defined the city for decades. Watch the reveal here.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 28, 2026

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.