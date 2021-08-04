Last Two Games of 2021 are Here

Believe it or not, we have nearly reached the end of our inaugural home season, and what a season it has been! We'll circle back to reminisce on the good times soon enough, but we still have games to win! The Otterbots are 3.0 games behind the first place Pulaski RIver Turtles and 1.0 game behind the second place Princeton Whistlepigs with four games to play, and the Whistlepigs are in town tonight and tomorrow. We need the stands filled, and we need you to be LOUD to cheer our #BOTS on to the postseason!!

WEDNESDAY 8/4: Gates 6:00, First Pitch 7:00

Tonight is our final Bark in the Park of the season, so bring your four-legged friends out to the park to cheer along with you! With temperatures hovering around 80 degrees, it could not be a better night to welcome some puppies to the ballpark.

It is also our Back to School Night, and we're asking for school supply donations! We will be collecting and distributing school supplies at the gate as students prepare to return to the classroom next week. There will also be haircuts on the concourse to make sure students are looking and feeling their best when they get ready to tackle the school year ahead. Thank you in advance for helping us support our youth!

THURSDAY 8/5: Gates 6:00, First Pitch 7:00

Thursday is our final Thirsty Thursday of the season, and the $1 beers will be flowing all night! Enjoy ballpark classics like Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, Coors Light, and Yuengling, along with local craft favorites from Ballad Brewing, 2 Witches Brewery, Apocalypse Ale Works, and Williamsburg Alewerks.

It is also our FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT! We'll be throwing merchandise and concessions specials at you all night long, and the first 500 fans through the gates receive a SURPRISE GIVEAWAY! We'll also be collecting items for our Inaugural Season Time Capsule, commemorating this incredible first year of Otterbots Baseball. Mark your calendars for August 2031 when we dig up the capsule and relieve the summer of 2021 together.

We gave out those rally towels last weekend for a reason--we need you loud and proud, and waving those towels tonight and tomorrow. Come enjoy the last two games of the 2021 Otterbots home schedule, and cheer on the #BOTS like you never have before!

Reserve your seats before you get to the gate here: https://www.mlb.com/appalachian-league/danville/tickets/single-game-tickets

