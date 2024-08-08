LAST TIME OUT: Atlético Ottawa vs. Forge FC: 7 GOAL THRILLER
August 8, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video
Last time out, Atlético Ottawa and Forge FC treated us to a 7-goal thriller
What is your prediction as the two sides meet again this Saturday?
#CanPL -- : OneSoccer
Check out the Atletico Ottawa Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from August 8, 2024
- Cavalry FC to Provide Complimentary Tickets to Wildfire Evacuees - Cavalry FC
- Atlético Ottawa Signs CF Montréal Midfielder Ilias Iliadis on Loan - Atletico Ottawa
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.