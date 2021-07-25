Last-inning comeback lifts River Cats to game two victory in doubleheader split

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats (30-40) split their doubleheader with the Tacoma Rainiers (37-33), falling in game one, and coming from behind to win in game two.

Game 2 (W, 3-2)

The River Cats' offense woke up just in time to come back and defeat the Rainiers to salvage the doubleheader.

Trailing 2-1 in the seventh, catcher Chadwick Tromp ignited the rally when he beat out an infield single. Shortstop Mitchell Tolman just missed a go-ahead home run, but moved pinch-runner Arismendy Alcántara to third with a double.

With runners in scoring position and one out, second baseman Will Toffey came through with a bloop single to plate Alcántara. One pitch later, third baseman Peter Maris gave the River Cats their first lead of the day with an RBI groundout.

Righty Norwith Gudino made one mistake, but it was a costly one, serving up a two-out, two-run home run to Tacoma left fielder Luis Liberato. Gudino struck out five in 3.2 innings before lefty Caleb Baragar (1-0) entered and got the final four outs.

Right fielder Braden Bishop scored Sacramento's first run when he started the sixth with a triple and scored on left fielder Bryce Johnson's sacrifice-fly.

Game 1 (L, 4-0)

The River Cats were held to just two hits in their seven-inning shutout defeat. Tacoma lefty Ian McKinney (3-2) walked four, but struck out six over 5.0 innings.

After center fielder Heliot Ramos drew the first of his three walks in the second, shortstop Mauricio Dubón lined a double to put two in scoring position, and no outs. The River Cats were unable to capitalize, however, with a pop out, fielder's choice, and strikeout stranding two runners.

Sacramento threatened in the seventh, loading the bases with two outs for Bishop, but right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis won the seven-pitch battle with a game-ending strikeout.

Righty Akeel Morris (1-2) pitched fairly well, with the sixth inning spoiling his best start thus far for Sacramento. He allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks in 5.0 innings.

Tacoma left fielder Jantzen Witte dealt the brunt of the damage, going 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs.

Sacramento will send right-hander Matt Frisbee (1-5, 7.77) to the mound on Monday as he looks to build off his quality performance last time out. He'll take on Tacoma righty Logan Verrett (5-2, 5.26). First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Listen to Johnny Doskow call the both games live online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Rehabbing right-handed reliever Reyes Moronta got the start in game one, walking one in a scoreless inning.

The game one defeat marked the first time Sacramento was shutout twice in the same series since May 24 and May 25, 2015, against Nashville when the River Cats lost 3-0 and 5-0. The winning pitcher for Nashville on May 25 was River Cats, A's, and Giants legend Barry Zito.

