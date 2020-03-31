Last Day to Submit Your Food Ideas Is Friday

March 31, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release





Traverse City, MI - There are only four days left for fans to submit their concession ideas! The Traverse City Pit Spitters are asking fans to submit their ideas for what food item they'd like to have on the 2020 concession menu.

Submissions will be taken through this Friday, April 3rd. They can be made at PitsSpitters.com, which will also be available on the Pit Spitters Facebook page, Twitter account and Instagram account. All submissions must be accompanied by a complete description and a picture, if possible.

In 2019, the Turtle Creek Stadium concession stands underwent a major overhaul with all new equipment which allowed for the menu to be expanded and allow for quicker services. In 2020, the Pit Spitters are going to expand that menu and are asking the fans for their input is part of that process.

Last year's winner was the Triple Crown Nachos submitted by Stacy Hovorka. Her brainchild of Nacho Cheese Doritos, warm queso and shredded cheese topped with shredded beef, sour cream and cherry BBQ sauce was a fan (and staff) favorite in 2019.

The ideas will then be whittled down and starting the week of April 20th fans will be able to vote for their choice for the new 2020 concessions item. The winning food item will be announced in May. Voting will take place on the Pit Spitters website, www.PitSpitters.com and the winning entry will be on the menu for all fans to enjoy this season. The winning submission will also receive four tickets to a Pit Spitters game and the opportunity to throw out a first pitch during the 2020 season.

The 2020 Pit Spitters season will begin on the road at Battle Creek on Tuesday, May 26. The team will return home on May 28 at 7:05 pm, when the Lakeshore Chinooks visit Turtle Creek Stadium for the first game of a two-game series. The first 500 fans in the gate will receive a replica championship ring courtesy of 4Front Credit Union.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 31, 2020

Last Day to Submit Your Food Ideas Is Friday - Traverse City Pit Spitters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.