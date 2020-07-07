Last Day to Order Ballpark Dinner To-Go

SPOKANE, Wash. - The next Ballpark Dinner To-Go at Avista Stadium will be ready for pickup tomorrow, Wednesday, July 8th from 4:00 - 6:00PM. There are limited meals remaining, making it important to get your order in as quickly as possible. Orders may be placed online HERE and should be made by midnight tonight.

The home run menu feeds four people, and includes two Indians Dogs, two German sausages, two Ballpark Burgers, one pound of potato salad, homemade chips with pesto ranch, and four ice cream sandwiches for $40 plus tax.

For every meal purchased, the Spokane Indians will make a monetary donation to Second Harvest. Second Harvest distributes over 2 million pounds of free food each month to help people in need in 26 counties in Eastern Washington and North Idaho. While placing orders for the family meals online, fans will have the opportunity to make additional donations to Second Harvest. There have been over 8,220 meals donated to Second Harvest so far through the Ballpark Dinner To-Go events.

The health and safety of Spokane Indians fans and team members continues to be our number one priority. The Spokane Indians front office team have implemented additional safety precautions, and are going above and beyond the state's Phase II Restaurant guidelines. We ask that all fans picking up meals wear masks as the food is brought to your car.

Spokane Indians Team Store orders placed online will also be available for pickup, if choosing the pickup delivery option, during the dinner take out hours. This option is available regardless of dinner purchase.

