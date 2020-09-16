Last Chance to See Live Baseball in the Tri-State

FLORENCE, KY - The 2020 Battle of the Bourbon Trail is coming to an end in Florence and Lexington. There are two more events for fans to come watch live at UC Health Stadium. Fan Appreciation Night will take place Thursday, September 17 and the first game of the All Star Championship Series will take place Friday, September 18.

With the ending of every baseball season comes something amazing, a championship to crown the winning team. The Y 'alls decided to take the Battle of the Bour bon Trail championship to the next level and make it an All Star Championship Series. The best of the best players from both the Florence and Lexington teams will compete against each other to be crowned the winners of the Battle.

A best 2 out of 3 series will begin this Friday at UC Health Stadium and continuing in Lexington on Saturday and Sunday, if needed. The game on Friday begins at 7:05pm with gates opening at 6:05pm. Following the game will be a super firework show detonated by Elite Pyrotechnics and a live performance by Jet Pack Academy on the Loud & Clear Sound Stage.

The championship series will be kicked off with a Gold Star Fan Appreciation Day this Thursday.

The Y'alls want to thank all their fans for supporting them and trusting them to provide their families some normalcy this year. This event is FREE to all those who wish to attend. Gates open at 5:35pm with the events beginning at 6:35pm. Tickets are not available in advance. Fans will receive their ticket at the gate.

The night will include various skill competitions and a home run derby. Fans will be able to take advantage of Thirsty Thursday pricing which includes $2 20oz Miller and Coors drafts and $4 20oz Fifty West drafts. There will be plenty of promotions and giveaways for all fans to get involved. Additionally, all fans will receive a special gift, including a FREE Gold Star Coney coupon, upon leaving the stadium.

To purchase tickets for the Friday, September 18 All Star Championship, fans can visit florenceyalls.com. Tickets start at $10 a person.

