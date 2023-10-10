Last Chance Jersey Auction Supports Community Members in Need

October 10, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Fans of the Fort Wayne TinCaps have a unique opportunity to score a game-worn and autographed jersey, while also supporting community members in need.

During the 2023 season, the TinCaps (Minor League Baseball's High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres) wore several specialty jerseys for theme nights and in support of meaningful causes. For select games, the jerseys were auctioned off to benefit local non-profit organizations. In fact, the team raised approximately $22,000 for these groups.

With the season now complete, there are a limited number of jerseys still available to bid on. The proceeds from this "Last Chance Jersey Auction" will go to TinCaps CARE program, which allows the team to donate tickets to non-profit organizations that serve members of the community facing hardship.

Fans can bid on these exclusive jerseys at TinCapsJersey.com through Saturday, October 29 (11:59 p.m.). The game-worn and autographed jerseys are from Mental Health Awareness Night (Saturday, May 13), Celebration of Women in Sports Night (June 3), Military Appreciation Day (June 4), and 'Caps Against Cancer Night (September 2).

"This is really a win-win situation," said Morgan Olson, TinCaps Assistant Director of Marketing and Promotions. "Fans get the chance to own a really cool jersey, and together we can help some of our neighbors in the community."

Note that these jerseys are not available anywhere else. They aren't for sale in The Orchard Team Store nor online, besides TinCapsJersey.com. Otherwise, fans can shop for the team's regular home, away, and alternate jerseys.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from October 10, 2023

Last Chance Jersey Auction Supports Community Members in Need - Fort Wayne TinCaps

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.