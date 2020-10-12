Last Call for Curbside Concessions at NelsonCorp Field

October 12, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





(Clinton, IA) - On Friday, October 16th, the LumberKings have brought back their Curbside Concessions promotion for one last time. With the most wide-ranged menu yet, fans can make their order into a full meal by adding potato salad, coleslaw, chips, and soda/water.

Fans can order over the phone by calling the LumberKings' office at (563) 242-0727 ext #1, payment must be made over the phone. Orders can also be emailed to [email protected] and the Lumberkings' office will call to confirm the order. Payment must be made over the phone and by 5:30 pm on Thursday.

Orders can be picked up curbside at NelsonCorp Field by pulling up to the gate next to the kid's playground area on 6th Avenue North. Orders will be delivered to your car door.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from October 12, 2020

Last Call for Curbside Concessions at NelsonCorp Field - Clinton LumberKings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.