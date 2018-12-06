Las Vegas Welcomes the 2018 Baseball Winter Meetings

December 6, 2018 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Bluefield Blue Jays News Release





LAS VEGAS - Approximately 3,000 baseball executives from over 200 professional teams, media from around the world and hundreds of exhibitors and job seekers will converge on Las Vegas for the 2018 Baseball Winter Meetings at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino from Dec. 9-13.

Presenting partners for this year's Baseball Winter Meetings are Allegiant Air, AMI Graphics, Applegate, Essensa, Las Vegas, Musco Sports Lighting, The New Era Cap Company and Tickets.com.

The Professional Baseball Employment Opportunities (PBEO ® ) Job Fair will begin at 7 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, with the Business of Baseball Workshop Series beginning at 9 a.m. The workshop, aimed at those attending the PBEO Job Fair, will provide insight on how to find the right job in baseball, what it takes to succeed after securing a job and what to expect during the baseball season. The event will include speakers from Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball ® organizations, and will feature an address from Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O'Conner and presentations from other baseball executives throughout the week.

The 25th annual PBEO Job Fair will conclude Dec. 12. Currently, more than 450 jobs have been posted for this year's event. Nearly 500 individuals have registered for the job fair, looking for the opportunity to choose from a variety of available positions, meet with representatives from professional teams and interview on-site.

The Banquet will take place Sunday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. Emceed by Round Rock Express broadcaster Mike Capps, the Banquet will feature the presentation of Minor League Baseball's most prestigious awards, including the King of Baseball, John H. Johnson President's Award, Larry MacPhail Award, Mike Coolbaugh Award, Sheldon "Chief" Bender Award, the Charles K. Murphy Patriot Award and John Henry Moss Community Service Award. MiLB Charities will once again host the Baseball Winter Meetings Fun Run on Monday, Dec. 10, at 6:30 a.m.

Participants will have the option of running or walking a one- mile course or continue on a longer 5K course down the famous Las Vegas Strip. All proceeds will benefit Minor League Baseball Charities, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to giving back to and enhancing the communities of MiLB teams.

The Awards Luncheon will be held Monday, Dec. 10, at 12:15 p.m. Mark Shunock, In-Game host and Entertainer for the Vegas Golden Knights, will host the annual event that honors award winners from the previous baseball season.

The Bob Freitas Business Seminar will take place Monday, Dec. 10, through Wednesday, Dec. 12, delivering insightful speakers and attention-grabbing topics to attendees. The event allows for attendees to hear featured speakers, as well as break into smaller groups to discuss ideas and thoughts on the business of professional baseball.

The Baseball Trade Show will open Monday, Dec. 10, from 2-7 p.m., in the Shoreline Exhibit Hall at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Featuring more than 250 exhibitors and encompassing over 100,000 square feet of exhibitor space, the Baseball Trade Show is held in conjunction with the Baseball Winter Meetings and spans three days. Exhibiting companies include manufacturers and distributors of apparel, caps, gift items, souvenirs, promotional products, stadium equipment, food and beverage products, player equipment and service companies, including insurance, architecture, concessions, printing, marketing, Internet and entertainment, among others.

Other ancillary events of the week include Moving Diversity Forward on Monday afternoon, where respected individuals in the field of diversity and inclusion, as well as executives in the baseball industry, will discuss how they have found success establishing diverse practices within their respective organizations and communities. The Women in Baseball Leadership Event, in its 11th year as a Baseball Winter Meetings event, will be held Tuesday, Dec. 11, and features interactive discussions intended to promote career development and networking among women executives in professional baseball.

The Gala, held at the LIGHT Night Club on Wednesday, Dec. 12, is the final social event of the 2018 Baseball Winter Meetings.

