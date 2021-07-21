Las Vegas Walks off Chihuahuas in 10

July 21, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Las Vegas first baseman Francisco Pena hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning Tuesday to end the Aviators' 4-3 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas. The Aviators won five of the six games in the series.

El Paso's first two runs came on consecutive pitches when Luis Campusano and Pedro Florimón hit back-to-back home runs in the top of the fourth. It was the seventh set of back-to-back home runs by the Chihuahuas this season. San Diego Padres player Austin Nola led off and went 2-for-5 with a double in his 11th MLB injury rehab game with El Paso.

Tuesday's game had a 10-minute lightning delay in the fourth inning. The Chihuahuas are now 3-2 in extra-inning games, while the Aviators advanced to 6-0. The Chihuahuas do not play on Wednesday.

Box Score: Chihuahuas vs. Aviators Wrapup | 07/20/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (26-38), Las Vegas (34-32)

Next Game: Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Ryan Castellani (2-6, 7.31) vs. El Paso RHP Caleb Boushley (2-1, 4.24). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.