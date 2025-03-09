Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights

March 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Christian Pinzon scored the only goal of the game as Las Vegas Lights FC took a 1-0 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Cashman Field, earning the Lights their first win against Tampa Bay in club history.

