Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights
March 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Christian Pinzon scored the only goal of the game as Las Vegas Lights FC took a 1-0 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Cashman Field, earning the Lights their first win against Tampa Bay in club history.
