Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights

September 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video







Khori Bennett and Christian Pinzon each found the net as Las Vegas Lights FC rallied for a 2-1 victory against Sacramento Republic FC at Cashman Field after the visitors had taken the lead through Kieran Phillips, giving the Lights a season sweep of the series.

