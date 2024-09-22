Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights
September 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video
Khori Bennett and Christian Pinzon each found the net as Las Vegas Lights FC rallied for a 2-1 victory against Sacramento Republic FC at Cashman Field after the visitors had taken the lead through Kieran Phillips, giving the Lights a season sweep of the series.
Check out the Las Vegas Lights FC Statistics
