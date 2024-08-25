Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights
August 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video
Khori Bennett scored the game-winner after J.C. Ngando and Valentin Noel had also found the net as Las Vegas Lights FC took a 3-2 victory against Indy Eleven at Cashman Field as the Lights rebounded back into the win column and solidified their position in the Western Conference playoff spots.
