Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights

August 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video







Khori Bennett scored the game-winner after J.C. Ngando and Valentin Noel had also found the net as Las Vegas Lights FC took a 3-2 victory against Indy Eleven at Cashman Field as the Lights rebounded back into the win column and solidified their position in the Western Conference playoff spots.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.