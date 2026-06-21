Las Vegas Lights FC Loses, 3-2, at Cashman Field

Published on June 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







Oalex Anderson and Johnny Rodriguez scored for the Lights, but it wasn't enough to earn the Lights another victory at home.

Las Vegas Lights FC lost 3-2 to Orange County SC at Cashman Field on Saturday night.

The Lights took the lead in the 38th minute. A beautiful Christian Pinzon cross was headed by Oalex Anderson, who netted his fourth goal of the season and got the fans at Cashman going.

To the Lights' misfortune, Lyam Mackinnon scored an equalizer right before the conclusion of the first half.

Orange County scored its second goal of the night in the 55th minute after a defensive mistake was taken advantage of by Israeli forward Yaniv Bazini, taking the lead for the first time.

Johnny Rodriguez made things even ten minutes later, putting the ball past goalkeeper Rando following a Ben Mines assist.

But it just wasn't the Lights' night. In the 76th minute, Garrison Tubbs shot from close range following a corner kick to give Orange County a 3-2 victory on the road.

What They're Saying

FORWARD JOHNNY RODRIGUEZ

On his overall reaction to the match...

Frustrating, I think. Especially being at home. We want to always get three points. I think we came out a little flat today, and you know, they kind of punished us.

We go into this break now, you know, to try to clear our heads and come back home and pick up three points and get the second half of the season started.

On the dynamic between Johnny, Oalex, Manu, and Pinzón...

I think we have a pretty good relationship right now. We try to play off each other, try to feed off of each other. At the end of the day, it doesn't matter who scores, who assists. We just try to find a way to put the ball in the back of the net.

Thankfully, we've been connecting pretty well. Hopefully we can get all of us going on the score sheet all, all at once. It's a work in progress and like I said, we're gonna come back and attack the second half of the season with energy.

HEAD COACH DEVIN RENSING

On his initial thoughts on the match...

Very disappointed. We created a ton of chances, missed sitters, and gave up three stupid goals.

So that can't happen. Just can't happen.

On how it feels to have momentum against a number one seed team...

It's professional soccer. Gotta get results. Not good enough.

Summary

Lights Starting XI:

Stajduhar (GK), Pope, Guillen, Jones, Antonoglou, Ybarra (Probo, 80 ¬Â²), Scott, Anderson (Mines, 63 ¬Â²), Pinzon (c), Arteaga, Rodriguez

Orange County SC Starting XI:

Rando (GK), Doody (Solis, 28 ¬Â²), Brewitt (c), Tubbs, Ciotta (Espy, 70 ¬Â²), MacKinnon, Kelly, Benalcazar, Hegardt (Johnson, 70 ¬Â²), Sylla, Bazini (Zubak, 86 ¬Â²)

Goals:

LV - Oalex Anderson (assist: Pinzon) - 38 ¬Â²

OC - Lyam MacKinnon (assist: Kelly) - 45 ¬Â²

OC - Bazini - 55 ¬Â²

LV - Johnny Rodriguez (assist: Mines) - 66 ¬Â²

OC - Garrison Tubbs - 76 ¬Â²

Discipline:

LV - Yellow, Themi Antonoglou - 49 ¬Â²

LV - Yellow, Kyle Scott - 88'

Next Up

The Lights will be back at home for Hometown Heroes Night on July 4 against El Paso Locomotive. Get tickets NOW at lightsfc.com/tickets.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 21, 2026

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