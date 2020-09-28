Las Vegas Ballpark, in Partnership with Vitalant, Will Host the One October Memorial Blood Drive

September 28, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Las Vegas Aviators News Release





Las Vegas Ballpark®, in partnership with Vitalant, the largest blood provider in Nevada, will host the One October Memorial Blood Drive, a one-day blood drive in memory of One October.

The public drive is presented by Nevada Health Link, the online insurance marketplace operated by Silver State Health Insurance Exchange that will offer this year more than 50 insurance plans and is the only place Nevadans can qualify for subsidies to offset the cost of insurance.

The One Memorial Blood Drive takes place at Las Vegas Ballpark from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 1.

Leadership from Las Vegas Ballpark as well as local icons will kick off the drive with personal donations starting at 9 a.m. They will be cheered on by Las Vegas Ballpark mascots - Spruce the Goose and Aviator - who will be on hand to greet donors.

Donors must make appointments in advance at www.bloodhero.com and are encouraged to keep social distance recommendations. Per state mandates, masks are required for entry into the facility and temperature checks will be enforced.

Vitalant, the largest blood provider in the state of Nevada, is providing COVID-19 antibody testing with every successful donation. Donors will receive their antibody test results on their private online donor profile. Donors that receive positive results can then choose to aid in the fight against COVID-19 by donating convalescent plasma, the only antibody treatment available for critically ill COVID-19 hospital patients. For those who have recovered from COVID-19, Vitalant will also be collecting convalescent plasma donations at this blood drive. For full eligibility requirements and application, go to www.Vitalant.org/COVIDFree. Appointments are strongly recommended.

WHEN: Thursday, October --- 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

WHERE: Las Vegas Ballpark

_ 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive_

Las Vegas, NV 89135

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 28, 2020

Las Vegas Ballpark, in Partnership with Vitalant, Will Host the One October Memorial Blood Drive - Las Vegas Aviators

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.