Las Vegas Aviators Isaiah Lienau Named 2022 Pacific Coast League Groundskeeper of the Year

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, are proud to announce that Head Groundskeeper Isaiah Lienau was named the 2022 PCL Groundskeeper of the Year.

The award was selected by Major League Baseball, in conjunction with Pacific Coast League field managers and umpires.

"This is a great honor and I'm super excited to be recognized for this award as PCL Groundskeeper of the Year," Lienau said. "I thank my staff who have done an outstanding job with the playing surface at Las Vegas Ballpark.

"I would also like to thank Don Logan (Aviators President/COO), Chuck Johnson (Aviators GM) and the entire Aviators organization for all of their support during the 2022 season. We have high expectations here at Las Vegas Ballpark, as being named once again ballpark of the year. It's my goal to continue to display an outstanding playing surface for these tremendous Triple-A players in the PCL to compete on."

Lienau began as head groundskeeper at Las Vegas Ballpark in April of 2020. The Aviators have played the last two seasons (2021-22) on the outstanding playing services under his guidance.

2022 Minor League Baseball Groundskeepers of the Year:

Charlie Weaver, League and Overall Groundskeeper of the Year, (Rocket City Trash Pandas, Southern League)

Kyle Calhoon (Hartford Yard Goats, Eastern League)

John Packer (Carolina Mudcats, Carolina League)

Pat Skunda (Dunedin Blue Jays, Florida State League)

Ben Hartman (Wichita Wind Surge, Texas League)

Mitch Hooten (West Michigan Whitecaps, Midwest League)

Greg Burgess (Greenville Drive, South Atlantic League)

Matt Parrott (Charlotte Knights, International League)

Isaiah Lineau (Las Vegas Aviators, Pacific Coast League)

David Jacinto (Fresno Grizzlies, California League)

Sam King (Hillsboro Hops, Northwest League)

The Aviators will open their 40th anniversary season (1983-2023) in the Silver State against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, in Northern Nevada on Friday, March 31. The 2023 home opener will be on Tuesday, April 4 against the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Aviators led the PCL in 2022 home attendance with a total of 518,221 for an average of 6,910 in 75 dates which included 11 sellouts.

2023 Las Vegas Aviators season tickets, including suites and party decks are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200.

