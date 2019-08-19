Las Vegas Aviators Announce 2020 Home Schedule at Las Vegas BallparkÂ®

August 19, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Las Vegas Aviators News Release





LAS VEGAS: The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League (PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, announced today the 2020 home schedule for their second season at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

Opening night is scheduled for Thursday, April 9 against the Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. The home season includes 70 home games of a 140-game schedule that will run through Labor Day (Monday, September 7).

"The inaugural season in Las Vegas Ballpark has been an incredible experience for our fans," Aviators President/COO Don Logan said. "We continue to lead Triple-A baseball in both total attendance and average and we thank the fans for their outstanding support. We are looking forward to our second season in Las Vegas Ballpark which has set a standard for professional baseball nationwide."

The second season at the Las Vegas Ballpark will feature a total of 12 games in April; 15 games each in May and June; 10 games in July; 14 games in August and 4 games in September.

The Aviators will present the traditional "Fireworks Extravaganza" in the finale of the four-game series against Fresno on Friday, July 3.

Las Vegas will face Albuquerque, El Paso, Fresno, Reno, Sacramento, Salt Lake and Tacoma twice as members of the PCL's Pacific Conference.

The Aviators will also host American Conference opponents: Iowa Cubs (June 9-11); Omaha Storm Chasers (June 12-15); Nashville Sounds (August 5-7); Memphis Redbirds (August 8-11).

Individual game ticket sales, game times and promotions will be announced at a future date.

2020 Las Vegas Aviators Home Schedule

DATE, TEAM & MLB AFFILIATE

April 9-13: Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies)

April 21-23: Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants)

April 24-27: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

May 4-7: El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres)

May 12-15: Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels)

May 21-25: Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners)

May 30-31, June 1-2: Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks)

June 9-11: Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs)

June 12-15: Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals)

June 25-29: Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants)

June 30 - July 3: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

July 16-19: El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres)

July 24-26: Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies)

August 5-7: Nashville Sounds (Texas Rangers)

August 8-11: Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)

August 17-20: Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks)

August 28-30: Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners)

September 4-7: Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels)

September 22: Ephesus Sports Lighting Triple-A National Championship Game at Las Vegas Ballpark

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available at the Las Vegas Ballpark TEAM STORE and on the "Team Shop" section of the website.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.