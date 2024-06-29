Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 29, 2024
June 29, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
The Las Vegas Aces came back from an 11-point deficit to defeat the Mystics, 88-77.
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 29, 2024
- Aces Extend Winning Streak to 4 Games with 88-77, Come-From-Behind Road Win vs. Mystics - Las Vegas Aces
- Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm - June 29 - Dallas Wings
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Aces Stories
- Aces Extend Winning Streak to 4 Games with 88-77, Come-From-Behind Road Win vs. Mystics
- Jabbawockeez to Perform at Halftime of Aces July 2 Game vs. Indiana at T-Mobile Arena
- Aces Head to Nation's Capital Looking to Extend Their Longest Winning Streak of the Season
- Aces Extend Winning Streak to Three with 95-83 Road Win over Chicago
- A'ja Wilson Named Western Conference Player of the Week