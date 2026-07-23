Las Vegas Aces vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 22, 2026
Published on July 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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FINAL IN D.C.
The Mystics complete the thrilling comeback as Shakira Austin converts the go-ahead and-1 to secure the 100-99 win!
Shakira Austin: 25 PTS | 6 REB | 3 AST Sonia Citron: 20 PTS | 8 AST | 4 REB Kiki Iriafen: 12 PTS | 10 REB
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 23, 2026
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