Las Vegas Aces vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 22, 2026

Published on July 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







FINAL IN D.C.

The Mystics complete the thrilling comeback as Shakira Austin converts the go-ahead and-1 to secure the 100-99 win!

Shakira Austin: 25 PTS | 6 REB | 3 AST Sonia Citron: 20 PTS | 8 AST | 4 REB Kiki Iriafen: 12 PTS | 10 REB

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 23, 2026

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