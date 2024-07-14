Las Vegas Aces vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 14, 2024

July 14, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







The Las Vegas Aces managed to spark a comeback against the Washington Mystics after trailing 31-20 after the 1Q. Las Vegas picked up their 4th straight win behind A'ja Wilson's 28 PT, 17 REB performance. Despite the loss, Ariel Atkins made a career-high 36 points.

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.