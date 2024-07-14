Las Vegas Aces vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 14, 2024
July 14, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
The Las Vegas Aces managed to spark a comeback against the Washington Mystics after trailing 31-20 after the 1Q. Las Vegas picked up their 4th straight win behind A'ja Wilson's 28 PT, 17 REB performance. Despite the loss, Ariel Atkins made a career-high 36 points.
