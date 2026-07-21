Las Vegas Aces vs. Toronto Tempo: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 20, 2026

Published on July 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo YouTube Video







A win on the road for the Las Vegas Aces

The Aces defeat the Tempo, 109-83!

A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young combined for 50 PTS with this win:

Wilson: 26 PTS | 6 REB | 4 AST | 3 3PM Young: 24 PTS (season-high) | 12 AST | 4 REB | 4 3PM

Additionally, Becky Hammon (135) passed Richie Adubato and Pokey Chatman (134) to move into 13th all-time in coaching wins!

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 21, 2026

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