Las Vegas Aces vs. Toronto Tempo: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 20, 2026
Published on July 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo YouTube Video
A win on the road for the Las Vegas Aces
The Aces defeat the Tempo, 109-83!
A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young combined for 50 PTS with this win:
Wilson: 26 PTS | 6 REB | 4 AST | 3 3PM Young: 24 PTS (season-high) | 12 AST | 4 REB | 4 3PM
Additionally, Becky Hammon (135) passed Richie Adubato and Pokey Chatman (134) to move into 13th all-time in coaching wins!
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Toronto Tempo Statistics
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