Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 17, 2024
September 18, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
The Las Vegas Aces go on a huge run in the 4Q to secure the 85-72 dub over the Seattle Storm Ã°Å¸â¢Å
A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum led the way for the Aces with 21 PTS each!
#WelcometotheW
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 18, 2024
- Portland, Oregon Awarded WNBA's 15th Franchise - WNBA
- Storm Rallies from Early Deficit But Aces to Pull Away Late to Win 85-72 - Seattle Storm
- Sparks Gameday Notes - Los Angeles Sparks
- Aces Withstand Storm Comeback to Clinch at Least the No. 4 Seed in WNBA Playoffs - Las Vegas Aces
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Aces Stories
- Aces Withstand Storm Comeback to Clinch at Least the No. 4 Seed in WNBA Playoffs
- Aces' Magic Number Down to 1 to Clinch 4 Seed, 3 Seed Still a Possibility
- Aces Sign Queen Egbo for Remainder of 2024 Season
- Nos. 3, 4 Or 5 Seed Still a Possibility as Aces Host Connecticut Sunday at 3 PM PT
- Aces 'Big Four' Power Las Vegas to Season Sweep Over Fever, 78-74