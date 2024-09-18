Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 17, 2024

September 18, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







The Las Vegas Aces go on a huge run in the 4Q to secure the 85-72 dub over the Seattle Storm Ã°Å¸â¢Å

A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum led the way for the Aces with 21 PTS each!

