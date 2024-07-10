Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 10, 2024
July 10, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
The Las Vegas Aces come back from an 8-PT deficit to defeat the Seattle Storm 84-79
A'ja Wilson led the charge, recording her FIRST career 20/20 game with 24 PTS & 20 REB, while Jackie Young added in 27 PTS of her own!
#WelcometotheW
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 10, 2024
- A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young Combine for 51 Points and 25 Rebounds as Aces Move Ahead of Storm 84-79 - Las Vegas Aces
- Mystics Build Early Lead and Hold on against Fever - Indiana Fever
- Clark Records Another Unprecedented Stat Line - Indiana Fever
- Mystics at Fever Postgame Information - July 10 - Washington Mystics
- WNBA and Phoenix Mercury to Propel Significant Community Impact, Featuring First Annual Changemaker Day, as Part of AT&T WNBA All-Star 2024 - WNBA
- Postgame Notes: Liberty 71, Sun 68 - New York Liberty
- Atlanta Dream 69, Chicago Sky 78 - Atlanta Dream
- New York Liberty Announce Series of Community Events During 2024 Summer Break - New York Liberty
- Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury - July 10 - Dallas Wings
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Aces Stories
- A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young Combine for 51 Points and 25 Rebounds as Aces Move Ahead of Storm 84-79
- Aces Close out Pre-Olympic Schedule with 4 Games in 7 Days Beginning Wednesday in Seattle
- Megan Gustafson Named to 2024 Spain Olympic Women's Basketball Team
- A'ja Wilson Named Western Conference Player of the Week for 19th Time
- A'ja Wilson Claims Franchise Scoring Record in 104-85 Aces Win over the Wings