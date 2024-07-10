Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 10, 2024

July 10, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Las Vegas Aces come back from an 8-PT deficit to defeat the Seattle Storm 84-79

A'ja Wilson led the charge, recording her FIRST career 20/20 game with 24 PTS & 20 REB, while Jackie Young added in 27 PTS of her own!

