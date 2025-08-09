Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 8, 2025

August 9, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Las Vegas Aces secured the win versus the Seattle Storm, 90-86 ¬Â¼Ã¯Â¸Â

A'ja Wilson went off for 29 PTS, 12 REB, & 3 AST

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







