Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 8, 2025
August 9, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
The Las Vegas Aces secured the win versus the Seattle Storm, 90-86 ¬Â¼Ã¯Â¸Â
A'ja Wilson went off for 29 PTS, 12 REB, & 3 AST
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 9, 2025
- Las Vegas Aces Weather Storm for 90-86 Victory - Las Vegas Aces
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Aces Stories
- Las Vegas Aces Weather Storm for 90-86 Victory
- Aces Prepare for Final Regular Season Clash against Seattle Storm at Home Friday
- Las Vegas Aces Hold off Golden State for a 78-72 Victory in Ballhalla
- Las Vegas Aces Hosting Mammovan August 12 at HQ Ahead of August 17 Cancer Awareness Game at Michelob ULTRA Arena
- Aces Roll Past Valkyries 101-77 Behind Jewell Loyd's 27-Point Game