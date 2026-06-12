Las Vegas Aces vs. Portland Fire: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 11, 2026

Published on June 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire YouTube Video







The Aces remain undefeated in Comm Cup play and notch another win as they defeat the Fire 105-89!

A'ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray led their team to victory with big time performances

Wilson: 32 PTS | 5 REB | 4 AST | 2 BLKS (Totaled her 40th career-game with 30+ PTS)

Gray: 29 PTS | 9 3PM | 5 REB | 3 AST (Tied the WNBA record for threes in a game)

#WNBASeason30 | 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup | Coinbase

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.