Las Vegas Aces vs. Portland Fire: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 11, 2026
Published on June 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Portland Fire YouTube Video
The Aces remain undefeated in Comm Cup play and notch another win as they defeat the Fire 105-89!
A'ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray led their team to victory with big time performances
Wilson: 32 PTS | 5 REB | 4 AST | 2 BLKS (Totaled her 40th career-game with 30+ PTS)
Gray: 29 PTS | 9 3PM | 5 REB | 3 AST (Tied the WNBA record for threes in a game)
#WNBASeason30 | 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup | Coinbase
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Portland Fire Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 12, 2026
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