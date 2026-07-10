Las Vegas Aces vs. Portland Fire: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 9, 2026
Published on July 10, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Portland Fire YouTube Video
The Las Vegas Aces secure the dub in Rose City
The Aces defeat the Fire, 88-80!
A'ja Wilson went OFF to led the Aces to 16-6 on the szn, while Jackie Young & NaLyssa smith also brought in double-figures:
Wilson: 32 PTS | 10 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL Young: 19 PTS | 11 AST | 4 REB | 3 3PM | 3 STL Smith: 16 PTS | 2 REB | 2 STL
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Portland Fire Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 10, 2026
- Game Preview: Valkyries at Connecticut Sun - 7/10/26 - Golden State Valkyries
- Aces Extinguish Fire 88-80, Behind Wilson's 32 Points - Las Vegas Aces
- Indiana Fever Take Season Series with Win at Phoenix - Indiana Fever
- Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 89, Seattle Storm 78 - Atlanta Dream
- Defense Propels Dream to a Win over Seattle - Atlanta Dream
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