Las Vegas Aces vs. Portland Fire: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 9, 2026

Published on July 10, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire YouTube Video







The Las Vegas Aces secure the dub in Rose City

The Aces defeat the Fire, 88-80!

A'ja Wilson went OFF to led the Aces to 16-6 on the szn, while Jackie Young & NaLyssa smith also brought in double-figures:

Wilson: 32 PTS | 10 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL Young: 19 PTS | 11 AST | 4 REB | 3 3PM | 3 STL Smith: 16 PTS | 2 REB | 2 STL

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 10, 2026

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