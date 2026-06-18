Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 17, 2026
Published on June 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
The Las Vegas Aces defeat the Mercury, 86-76, to punch their ticket to the Commissioner's Cup Championship Game
A'ja Wilson: 33 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST, 5 STL NaLyssa Smith: 21 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST Jackie Young: 20 PTS, 9 AST, 4 3PM, 5 STL
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 18, 2026
- Sparks Suffer Home Loss to Minnesota - Los Angeles Sparks
- New York Liberty to Host 2026 Commissioner's Cup Championship Presented by Coinbase on June 30 at Barclays Center - New York Liberty
- Aces Clinch Spot in 2026 Commissioner's Cup Championship Game with 86-76 Win at Phoenix - Las Vegas Aces
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs LAS (6.18.26) - Minnesota Lynx
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 91, Wings 80 - Golden State Valkyries
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Aces Stories
- Aces Clinch Spot in 2026 Commissioner's Cup Championship Game with 86-76 Win at Phoenix
- A'ja Wilson Earns 30th Career Western Conference Player of the Week Honor
- Las Vegas Aces Unable to Overcome Early Deficit, Fall 96-66 at Dallas
- A'ja Wilson Hits 6K Career Points in 101-91 Las Vegas Victory over Seattle
- Las Vegas Aces Hold Back Golden State Valkyries for 84-79 Victory