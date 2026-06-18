Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 17, 2026

Published on June 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







The Las Vegas Aces defeat the Mercury, 86-76, to punch their ticket to the Commissioner's Cup Championship Game

A'ja Wilson: 33 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST, 5 STL NaLyssa Smith: 21 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST Jackie Young: 20 PTS, 9 AST, 4 3PM, 5 STL

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 18, 2026

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