Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS June 13, 2024
June 14, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
The Las Vegas Aces snapped their 3 game skid in a 103-99 come behind win against the Phoenix Mercury. A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young combined for 66 points, which included a career-high 34 PTS for Young.
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 14, 2024
- Dallas Wings to Celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday against Connecticut Sun - Dallas Wings
- Young's 34, Wilson's 32 Help Erase 16-Point 1st Quarter Deficit in 103-99 Win Over Mercury - Las Vegas Aces
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Aces Stories
- Young's 34, Wilson's 32 Help Erase 16-Point 1st Quarter Deficit in 103-99 Win Over Mercury
- Game Preview- Aces Look to End Losing Skid Thursday in Phoenix
- Aces Suffer Third-Straight Defeat with 100-86 Loss to Lynx
- USA Women's Basketball National Team Draws Four Aces for 2024 Olympic Games
- Aces Return Home for Tuesday Tilt vs. Minnesota