Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS June 13, 2024

June 14, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Las Vegas Aces snapped their 3 game skid in a 103-99 come behind win against the Phoenix Mercury. A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young combined for 66 points, which included a career-high 34 PTS for Young.

