Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







LIBERTY HOLDS OFF THE ACES

Final: NYL 75, LVA 71

Breanna Stewart dropped 21 PTS and 11 REB to lead the WIN

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

