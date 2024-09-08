Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 8, 2024
September 8, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
LIBERTY HOLDS OFF THE ACES
Final: NYL 75, LVA 71
Breanna Stewart dropped 21 PTS and 11 REB to lead the WIN
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
