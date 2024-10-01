Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 29, 2024

October 1, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The New York Liberty kicked off the Semi-Finals with purpose, securing an 87-77 WIN over the Aces in Game 1 Ã°Å¸"Â¥

Breanna Stewart put on a 34-point performance with the Liberty boasting a 1-0 lead in the series.

