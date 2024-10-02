Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: October 1, 2024

October 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Game 2 belongs to the New York Liberty, commanding a 2-0 lead in Semi-Finals play

Final Score: NYL 88 | LVA 84

Sabrina Ionescu led the charge with 24 PTS, 9 REB, and 5 AST

Game 3 is set to take place in Vegas on Friday at 9:30pm/ET.

