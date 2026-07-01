Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 30, 2026
Published on July 1, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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Your 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup Champions
The New York Liberty defeated the Aces, 93-85, to become the first team in WNBA history to win two Commissioner's Cup championships.
Breanna Stewart also became the first two-time Commissioner's Cup MVP, finishing with 25 PTS | 11 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL | 2 BLK.
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The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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