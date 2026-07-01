WNBA Las Vegas Aces

Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 30, 2026

Published on July 1, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video


Your 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup Champions

The New York Liberty defeated the Aces, 93-85, to become the first team in WNBA history to win two Commissioner's Cup championships.

Breanna Stewart also became the first two-time Commissioner's Cup MVP, finishing with 25 PTS | 11 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL | 2 BLK.

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.

Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics

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