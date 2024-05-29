Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 29, 2024
May 29, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
The #2 Las Vegas Aces defeat the #3 Minnesota Lynx in DOMINANT fashion to move to 4-1 on the season
A'ja Wilson couldn't be stopped in the Aces win, goin' off for 29 PTS, 15, REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, & 4 BLK!
#WelcometotheW
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 29, 2024
- Liberty Tops Mercury, 81-78 - New York Liberty
- Double-Doubles from Wilson, Young Power Aces Past Lynx, 80-66 - Las Vegas Aces
- Ezi's Excellence, Diggins-Smith's Dagger Help Storm Fend off Chicago - Seattle Storm
- Diamond Miller Has Knee Surgery - Minnesota Lynx
- YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago Named Official Community Impact Partner of Chicago Sky - Chicago Sky
- Fever Fall Despite Clark's Career Night - Indiana Fever
- Angel Reese Records First WNBA Career Double-Double, Sky Fall to Storm 68-77 - Chicago Sky
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Aces Stories
- Double-Doubles from Wilson, Young Power Aces Past Lynx, 80-66
- Aces Hit the Road for the First Time in 2024 with Games in Minnesota, Atlanta
- Aces Waive Rookie Guard Dyaisha Fair
- Aces Get Back To Winning Ways With 99-80 Win Over Fever
- Aces Welcome Fever, Caitlin Clark to Michelob ULTRA Arena Saturday