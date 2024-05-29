Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 29, 2024

May 29, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The #2 Las Vegas Aces defeat the #3 Minnesota Lynx in DOMINANT fashion to move to 4-1 on the season

A'ja Wilson couldn't be stopped in the Aces win, goin' off for 29 PTS, 15, REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, & 4 BLK!

