Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 25, 2025

July 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







The Minnesota Lynx remain undefeated at home with an 14-0 record and cruise past the Aces, 109-78

Napheesa Collier (25 PTS, 2 AST, 9 REB) and Courtney Williams (23 PTS, 5 AST, 83.3 FG%) led the Lynx to a season-high single game 109 total PTS in the victory

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.