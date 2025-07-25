Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 25, 2025
July 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
The Minnesota Lynx remain undefeated at home with an 14-0 record and cruise past the Aces, 109-78
Napheesa Collier (25 PTS, 2 AST, 9 REB) and Courtney Williams (23 PTS, 5 AST, 83.3 FG%) led the Lynx to a season-high single game 109 total PTS in the victory
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 25, 2025
- Valkyries Have Five Scorers in Double Figures in Comeback Win Over Wings - Golden State Valkyries
- Postgame Notes: NYL 89, PHX 76 - New York Liberty
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs LVA (7.25.25) - Minnesota Lynx
- Las Vegas Aces Fall to Minnesota Lynx, 109-78 - Las Vegas Aces
- Storm Crush Chicago, 95-57 - Seattle Storm
- Kayla Thornton Undergoes Succesful Knee Surgery - Golden State Valkyries
- Fever, Sky Set to Square off Sunday in Chicago - Indiana Fever
- Dallas Wings Announce Sellout for Sunday's Game against Las Vegas Aces - Dallas Wings
- Chicago Sky and Mattel Team up for Second Annual Barbie Game Day™ at United Center on July 27, 2025 - Chicago Sky
- Sports Teams Launch 'Texas Sport for Healing Fund' and National Auction to Support Hill Country Flood Relief - Dallas Wings
- Indiana Fever Sign Chloe Bibby to Seven-Day Contract - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Aces Stories
- Las Vegas Aces Fall to Minnesota Lynx, 109-78
- Aces Struggle from 3-Point Range, Fall to Fever 80-70
- Four Aces Record Double-Digit Scoring in 87-72 Win over Dream
- Las Vegas Aces Host Atlanta Dream Tuesday to Begin Second Half of 2025 Season
- Aces Take Down Wings 90-86 Behind 37 Points from A'ja Wilson