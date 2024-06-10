Las Vegas Aces vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 9, 2024
June 10, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
In a scrappy battle, the Sparks came out on TOP as they defeated the Aces 96-92
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
