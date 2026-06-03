Las Vegas Aces vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 2, 2026
Published on June 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
The Aces defeat the Sparks, 79-69, on the road
A'ja Wilson: 25 PTS | 15 REB | 5 BLKS | 3 STL Jackie Young: 16 PTS | 9 AST | 4 REB | 2 3PM
#WNBASeason30 | 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 3, 2026
- Lay-Up Basketball Named Toronto Tempo's WNBA Commissioner's Cup Charity Beneficiary - Toronto Tempo
- Sky Fall to Mystics in First Commissioner's Cup Game - Chicago Sky
- Shorthanded Aces Grind out 79-69 Win at Los Angeles - Las Vegas Aces
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 95, Fire 77 - Golden State Valkyries
- Valkyries Set Franchise Record with 18 3-Pointers in Commissioner's Cup Win over Fire - Golden State Valkyries
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