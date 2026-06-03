WNBA Las Vegas Aces

Las Vegas Aces vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 2, 2026

Published on June 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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The Aces defeat the Sparks, 79-69, on the road

A'ja Wilson: 25 PTS | 15 REB | 5 BLKS | 3 STL Jackie Young: 16 PTS | 9 AST | 4 REB | 2 3PM

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