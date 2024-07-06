Las Vegas Aces vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 5, 2024

July 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Los Angeles Sparks survive the OT thriller vs. the Las Vegas Aces, picking up the 98-93 win

Dearica Hamby led the charge with 28 PTS & 14 REB, while Aari McDonald notched a career-high 23 PTS!

