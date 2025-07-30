Las Vegas Aces vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 29, 2025
July 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
Final: Aces 89, Sparks 74
A'ja Wilson puts up 34 & 10 with 4 assists, 3 steals, and 3 blocks
Jackie Young records her first career triple-double: 18 PTS | 11 REB | 10 AST
Big-time night in LA for the Aces!
